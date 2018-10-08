Pak Jalalabad Consulate to resume working today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Consulate General in Afghan city Jalalabad will resume its visa operations from October 8, the Foreign Office said in a statement on Sunday. "Pakistan’s Consulate General in Jalalabad, which was closed on August 30, 2018 will resume its visa operations, after assurances by the Afghan government that necessary security will be provided to the Consulate General," FO Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal tweeted. All visa applicants in Jalalabad and surrounding areas within the jurisdiction of the Consulate General could now apply for visa with the Consulate General with effect from Monday 8th October 2018. Last month, Pakistan had closed its consulate in Jalalabad due to "undue intervention" by Nangarhar governor Hayatullah Hayat in what a statement issued by Pakistan's embassy in Kabul referred to as a "complete violation of the Vienna Convention of the Consular Relations 1963".