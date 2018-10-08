Governor hints at giving legal status to jirga system

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman has hinted at giving legal status to jirga system in erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) to make it more effective.

Talking to media at Governor’s House on Sunday, he said the traditional jirga system in the tribal areas that have recently been merged into KP would be given legal status and educated youth would be given representation in the jirgas. He said the incentives available to tribal people would continue. The governor said the people from tribal areas were the owners of mine and minerals in their areas and the government would not enact any such law aimed at winding up the healthy customs and traditions of tribal people.

He added the tribal people should be rewarded for the sacrifices they rendered for the country. He revealed some powers of the governor would be restored for some time so that the system was not interrupted. Holding of local governments and provincial assembly elections in the tribal districts was top priority of the government, he said, adding, fencing the Pak-Afghan border would secure it. He maintained that the government wanted to make it sure that every Afghan national entering Pakistan should be identified and the people from tribal areas visiting Afghanistan should be identified through proper checking. The governor said the cross-border movement should be regulated.

Shah Farman said the decision of opening the Governor’s House for public had got appreciation and brought positive results. He added students from all 93 colleges had expressed the desire to visit the Governor House and public were taking interest in the premises as Peshawar lacked public parks and picnic spots. He said a museum and family park would be established at the Governor’s House and it was also decided to open the premises for students on every Thursday and Friday and for families on Sunday. The governor said he was residing in the military secretary house to save the expenses incurred on security.