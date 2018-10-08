Man kills wife, son for ‘honour’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KABIRWALA: A man allegedly killed his wife and son for ‘honour’ at Mahni Sial Sunday.Accused Shaukat Ali used a sharp-edged weapon to allegedly murder his wife Parveen and 11-year-old son Abdul Rehman, the police said. Shaukat’s 20-year-old daughter Maryam was also critically injured during the incident. The police have arrested the accused and started investigation.
