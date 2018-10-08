Anti-measles drive from today

LALAMUSA: A 15-day anti-measles campaign will begin in the district from today. As many as 458,224 children would be administered anti-measles drops during the campaign, said District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Zahid Tanveer while talking to media here on Sunday. The CEO told that the children ranging from six months to seven years would be vaccinated during the anti-measles campaign. For this purpose, he continued, 376 teams had been made and out of these, 120 would be fixed teams, which would perform duties at basic health centres, RHCs and THQ hospitals. He said that 376 trained people would lead the teams during the anti-measles campaign and 749 assistants had also been deployed for their help. The CEO appealed to the public to cooperate with the health teams to make the campaign a success.