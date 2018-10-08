‘Anti-encroachment drive going on aggressively’

JHANG: Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali Sunday said that the anti-encroachment drive was going aggressively and indiscriminately across the district.

Talking to media men, he said state land worth millions of rupees had been recovered from the influential people. The DC said that the sole purpose of this drive was to retrieve precious state land being utilised for domestic, commercial and business purposes. He said that anti-encroachment operations were being executed jointly with the collaboration of different departments to ensure transparency. He said public feedback regarding state land grabbing was also helping out to that land retrieved especially in urban localities. Grand operation would be launched against the influential state land grabbers who succeeded in constructing shops, markets, houses and other buildings inside the Yousaf Shah Road graveyard

Ali said the revenue authorities had also been directed to point out the officials who helped influential people generating bogus ownership papers of the state land because they are equally responsible in this managed crime.

He said Jhang tehsildar and revenue officials of the Civil Lines circle had also been directed to explain their positions that why they had skipped illegal possession of state property worth millions status from the operation/demolishing list where a private educational institution had been constructed by an influential person. He further rented out the same government property and the location is very close to the DPO house. He further said that operation inside the grain market would be resumed on Monday (today) till completion of all government properties’ retrieval.

PAKPATTAN: ADC (Revenue) Dr Ahmad Afnan has said that the anti-encroachment drive is under way in the district. He said this while addressing a meeting here on Sunday. AC Imran Bashir, Arifwala AC Zulfiqar Baloch, Chief Officer of TMA and others were also present in the meeting. Ahmad Afnan said that all material of encroachments had been thrown at safe places.

APP adds from RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) and Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) have launched anti-encroachment campaigns in the city. According to RDA, it has retrieved 12-kanal state land from the encroachers in Mohanpura, City Sadr Road, Kashmiri Bazaar and Gunj Mandi area.

According to the RDA, anti-encroachment drive in-charge M Ijaz said the authority started operation against encroachments last week. The RMC has also issued 15-day notices to the shopkeepers to remove encroachments voluntarily otherwise action would be taken against them. The Punjab government has also directed the authorities concerned to prepare a list of encroached land in Rawalpindi. The assistant commissioners have been directed to identify the encroachments in the city. Chairing a meeting held here on the directive of secretary Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department, nearly two weeks ago, RDA director general Rana Akbar Hayat directed the authorities concerned to start anti-encroachment drive. He directed taking action in accordance with the law to remove encroachments and retrieve land from the mafia.

APP adds from MULTAN: The district administration on Sunday retrieved 57 Kanal state land of the MCC worth Rs 10 billions from grabbers here.The anti-encroachments team led by ADC Mir Nawaz and Assistant Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi conducted operation and retrieved 57 Kanal state land. The team also seized gym goods of the MCC. ADC Mir Nawaz said that land grabbers had occupied the state land despite ending of lease tenure. The AC said that ground would be fixed for use of citizens and asked the Sports Department to promote sports activities there.