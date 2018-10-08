37 Mepco XENs get notices over poor performance

MULTAN: Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Muhammad Akram Chaudhry has issued notices to 37 Executive Engineers (XENs) Operations over their poor performance.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the CEO also sought replies from the XENs while departmental action under the Pakistan Wapda Employees E&D Rules 1978 would be taken if allegations against them proved.

The XENs, who were sent notices, included Multan Cantt Division XEN Muhammad Waseem Akhtar, Mumtazabad XEN Muhammad Tanvir, City Division ex-XEN Amjad Nawaz Bhatti, Shujabad Division XEN Shahzad Rai, Musa Pak XEN Mushtaq Ahmad, DG Khan XEN Imran Majeed, Rajanpur XEN Rajesh Kumar Rathi, Taunsa XEN Mumtaz Ali Kulwar, Arifwala XEN Khalid Hussain, Chichawatni XEN Rashid Maqbool and Sahiwal second division XEN Faisal Zafar.

Steps being taken to counter smog threat: Environment Deputy Director Zafar Iqbal has said that strict safety arrangements are being made to avert expected smog threats.

He said that the district administration had decided to close kilns from Oct 20 to Dec 31 to control environment pollution.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the deputy director said that the Environment Department had directed the industrial units to install effective environment control system to save people from effects of smoke.

He said that the district government had also imposed Section 144 for burning waste and other industrial material and directed all departments to take strict action against elements becoming cause of environment pollution.

He said that they had issued notices to 40 industrial units to filter smoke while cases also got lodged against 11 factories for spreading pollution. He urged the people to identify elements around them which were becoming cause of pollution.

entrepreneurs skills: Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Seerat Fatima has said that the WCCI has made a plan to introduce work and skills of businesswomen at international level.

She was addressing the annual general body meeting here on Sunday. She said the work of women of south Punjab was unique and brilliant and it would fetch handsome returns from the international markets. She said that the number of women members would be enhanced.

She said that a special documentary film would be made to guide women entrepreneurs. Former president of Women Chamber Masooma Sibtain urged the government to give representation to women chambers in new National Economic Council. She also supported holding of training for creating awareness related to online sale and purchase of products.