Rally against demolition of houses

TOBA TEK SINGH: Residents of Jinnah Abadi on Sunday took out a rally against the administration for razing their houses. The protesters gathered at Shahbaz Chowk after marching through different roads and burnt tyres on rail tracks in protest. The traffic remained blocked for two hours on different roads due to the protest. The protesters demanded the administration stop the operation and issue ownership rights to them.
