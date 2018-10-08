Gabon ruling party claims election landslide

LIBREVILLE: Gabonese President Ali Bongo’s ruling party won a legislative election by a landslide in the first round, the presidency said on Sunday.“We have observed what looks like... a landslide in favour of the (ruling) majority,” said presidential spokesman Ike Ngouoni, citing results posted publicly at voting stations.He said Bongo’s Gabonese Democratic Party (PDG) had won 80 of the 143 seats in the national parliament. The oil-rich West African country voted Saturday in long-delayed legislative and municipal polls. They were the first polls first since a presidential election two years ago that was marred by deadly violence and fraud allegations. Gabon has been ruled by the same political dynasty for nearly half a century.