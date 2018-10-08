Mon October 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Change

Change
Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS
PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption

PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption
Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran

Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia

Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia
Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

World

REUTERS
October 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Wife of Israeli PM goes on trial for fraud

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahuâ€™s wife, Sara, appeared in court on Sunday for the first hearing in the fraud trial against her, in which she is alleged to have misused state funds in ordering catered meals. According to the indictment, Sara Netanyahu, along with a government employee, fraudulently obtained from the state more than $100,000 for hundreds of meals supplied by restaurants, bypassing regulations that prohibit the practice if a cook is employed at home. Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing. She was charged in June with fraud and breach of trust and of aggravated fraudulent receipt of goods. If convicted, Sara Netanyahu could face up to five years in prison. Looking tense, Netanyahu made no comment to reporters who had packed the tiny courtroom. She sat on a bench behind her lawyers. “Can we ask them to move the cameras away?”, she asked the lawyer for the other defendant, who replied: “You´re used to it.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Impossible to work with someone guilty of misconduct: Hrithik Roshan on working with Bahl

Impossible to work with someone guilty of misconduct: Hrithik Roshan on working with Bahl

Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Photos & Videos

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women

Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women
Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro