Three dead, 15 injured after China knife attack

BEIJING: Three are dead in China after a man fleeing the scene of a stabbing drove into a crowd and attacked onlookers, police said Sunday. The 42-year-old man surnamed Wang got into a dispute with a companion after an afternoon of drinking and karaoke in the eastern province of Zhejiang. Angry over the confrontation, Wang purchased a fruit knife, stabbed his friend’s mother and fled the scene, according to a statement on the official social media account of Ningbo city’s public security bureau. The drunken Wang proceeded to steal a car at knife point and hit a cyclist, at which point the car burst into flames and Wang abandoned it, police said. Wang fled on foot, stabbed two pedestrians, stole a driving instructor’s car, and drove it into a crowd of nine people, at which point he jumped out and stabbed another five. The incident is under investigation, the police said.