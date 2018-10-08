Iran passes measures against terror funding

DUBAI: Iran´s parliament approved new measures against funding terrorism on Sunday, changes that officials hope will move Tehran closer to global norms and help remove it from investment blacklists as it faces renewed US sanctions. The measures, which allow Iran to join a convention against the funding of terrorism (CFT), still have to be approved by a clerical body before they become law.

Tehran says it has been trying to implement international standards against money laundering and the funding of terrorism set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), but it has struggled to get the measures passed.