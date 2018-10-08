Palestinian gunman kills two Israelis in West Bank

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BARKAN, WEST BANK: A Palestinian gunman shot dead two Israelis and wounded a third on Sunday in an industrial park next to a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military said.The assailant, the military said, had worked in a factory where the shooting took place.Israel´s national ambulance service said a man and two women were shot in the attack in the Barkan industrial area, where nearly 5,000 Palestinians are employed in Israeli-owned businesses. A military spokesman, in a conference call with foreign journalists several hours after the incident, said the man and one of the women had died of their wounds.
