Palestinian gunman kills two Israelis in West Bank

BARKAN, WEST BANK: A Palestinian gunman shot dead two Israelis and wounded a third on Sunday in an industrial park next to a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military said.The assailant, the military said, had worked in a factory where the shooting took place.Israel´s national ambulance service said a man and two women were shot in the attack in the Barkan industrial area, where nearly 5,000 Palestinians are employed in Israeli-owned businesses. A military spokesman, in a conference call with foreign journalists several hours after the incident, said the man and one of the women had died of their wounds.