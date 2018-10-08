Pope orders study of Vatican documents in abuse case

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has ordered a “thorough study” of all documents in Holy See offices concerning disgraced former US cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the Vatican said on Saturday in its first response to accusations that have shaken the Catholic Church.

In a statement, the Vatican appeared to be committing itself to examine the paper trail on the McCarrick case, quoting from speech Francis made in 2015 in which he said “We will follow the path of truth wherever it may lead”.

The latest crisis began in August when Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, the Vatican´s former ambassador to the United States, said in a bombshell document that the pope knew for years about sexual misconduct by McCarrick with adult male seminarians but did nothing about it. Vigano accused a long list of current and past Vatican and US Church officials of covering up for 88-year-old McCarrick, the former archbishop of Washington, DC , and called on the pope to resign.

The letter, combined with a recent spate of sexual abuse crises in several countries, has thrown the Catholic Church into turmoil. In July, McCarrick became the first cardinal to resign in nearly 100 years after American Church officials said allegations made in a separate investigation that he had sexually abused a 16-year-old boy almost 50 years ago were credible and substantiated. That investigation was not directly related to the accusations that McCarrick, who rose to be a key power broker in the American Church, had engaged in sexual misconduct with adult males for years.

American Church leaders have called for the Vatican to launch an investigation, known as an “apostolic visitation,” into how McCarrick could have risen steadily through the ranks of the US Church although many people knew about his alleged misconduct with adults.

Saturday´s Vatican statement appeared to be a partial response to the US bishops´ request for an investigation as well as to Vigano´s demands that the Vatican release documents in its archives related to McCarrick.