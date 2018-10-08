Ashraf Sugar notch maiden win in PPFL

KARACHI: Bahawalpur’s Ashraf Sugar Mills notched their maiden win when they recorded a 1-0 win over Nushki’s Bloach FC in the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League held at the floodlit Qasim Bagh Stadium in Multan on Saturday night.

ASM took the decisive lead in the seventh minute when Kashif Amin’s stunning pile-driver went into the net. Baloch FC tried their level best to stage a comeback but it all went futile due to their poor finishing from their frontline which squandered a handful of easy chances. ASM manager Raja Nasir was happy with his team’s first win. “The team played very well and I am happy with the victory,” Nasir told The News. “We have mostly young players. There are only a couple of old players and I hope the team will continue to perform in the coming matches,” Nasir said.

He said that they had 25 players who had been kept on contract with their salaries around Rs15,000 to Rs20,000.ASM were lucky to have got a short cut when they made it to the top-tier league after getting through qualifiers which were unexpectedly introduced following demands of some teams after football activities remained halted for over three years due to legal issues.