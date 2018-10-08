Mon October 08, 2018
A
Agencies
October 8, 2018

Bangladesh’s Mahmudullah ready for another captaincy

DHAKA: All-rounder Mahmudullah believes he is ready to take up the challenge of leading Bangladesh in the upcoming home series against Zimbabwe and West Indies in the absence of regular captain Shakib Al Hasan, who is facing a lengthy injury absence.

Shakib, who sustained an injury to his finger, is expected to be out of competitive cricket for up to three months which includes the time frame in which Zimbabwe and Windies will visit Bangladesh, with the two assignments running from October 21 until December 22. Mahmudullah, who led Bangladesh in the home series against Sri Lanka after Shakib was ruled out due to injury, also continued to lead in Shakib's absence during the Nidahas Trophy in March until he was replaced by the experienced all-rounder for the later stages of the tournament.

Bangladesh have been hit hard by a series of injury concerns with other senior stars like Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim also joining the treatment table. Tamim is nursing his injured hand that he hurt during the opening game of the Asia Cup while Mushfiqur is recovering from a rib injury. Mahmudullah himself is recovering from a back injury but has insisted that he expects to be fine before the start of the series.

