Hussain, Fareed excel in Royal Palm Golf

LAHORE: Hussain Hamid and Fareed Bajwa was the star of the day in the Royal Palm Golf that is held every month at the picturesque course.

The battle for golfing honors in the Royal Palm Monthly Medal Golf Competition took place at the par 72, Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Golf Course yesterday and out of the 65 talented competing amateurs ,those who managed to out rival their fellow competitors were Hussain Hamid in the gross category of handicap 0-12 and Fareed Bajwa in the net section of this handicap group.

Hussain Hamid is a youngster brimming with golfing talent and expertise and it was heartening to see his command and control in this tenacious engagement where he faced competition from players with substantial playing skills.

During the course of the 18 holes, Hussain Hamid remained on target, never straying from the fairways and putting with confidence. Such consistency helped him to complete the 18 holes in a gross score of 71,one under par. His nearest rival in the gross honors race was Amir Mehmood who returns to serious golf after a successful effort in the political scene where he helped his brother Shafqat Mehmood to win. Amer Mehmood picked up the runners up trophy with a score of gross 80.

The bright one in the net section was Fareed Bajwa and he too put in a great effort to eclipse quite a few experienced contenders. All through the competition, noticeable was his concentration that yielded accuracy oriented shots and a winning net score of 71.In the process he managed to emerge as the net winner beating the runner up Sharjeel Awan by one stroke. In the course of the 18 holes, Sharjeel Awan made an impact through meticulous hitting but had to be content with the runners up slot.

Performers in other categories were; Handicap category 13-18; Zafar Iqbal, gross winner; Saeed ul Haseeb, gross runner up; Rana Imran, net winner; Ahmed Baksh Tarrar, net runner up; Handicap 19-24; Shoaib Rana, net winner; Seniors; Col Jameel Khalid, gross winner; Mansoor Zaigam, net winner.