Mon October 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Change

Change
Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS
PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption

PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption
Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran

Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia

Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia
Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Hussain, Fareed excel in Royal Palm Golf

LAHORE: Hussain Hamid and Fareed Bajwa was the star of the day in the Royal Palm Golf that is held every month at the picturesque course.

The battle for golfing honors in the Royal Palm Monthly Medal Golf Competition took place at the par 72, Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Golf Course yesterday and out of the 65 talented competing amateurs ,those who managed to out rival their fellow competitors were Hussain Hamid in the gross category of handicap 0-12 and Fareed Bajwa in the net section of this handicap group.

Hussain Hamid is a youngster brimming with golfing talent and expertise and it was heartening to see his command and control in this tenacious engagement where he faced competition from players with substantial playing skills.

During the course of the 18 holes, Hussain Hamid remained on target, never straying from the fairways and putting with confidence. Such consistency helped him to complete the 18 holes in a gross score of 71,one under par. His nearest rival in the gross honors race was Amir Mehmood who returns to serious golf after a successful effort in the political scene where he helped his brother Shafqat Mehmood to win. Amer Mehmood picked up the runners up trophy with a score of gross 80.

The bright one in the net section was Fareed Bajwa and he too put in a great effort to eclipse quite a few experienced contenders. All through the competition, noticeable was his concentration that yielded accuracy oriented shots and a winning net score of 71.In the process he managed to emerge as the net winner beating the runner up Sharjeel Awan by one stroke. In the course of the 18 holes, Sharjeel Awan made an impact through meticulous hitting but had to be content with the runners up slot.

Performers in other categories were; Handicap category 13-18; Zafar Iqbal, gross winner; Saeed ul Haseeb, gross runner up; Rana Imran, net winner; Ahmed Baksh Tarrar, net runner up; Handicap 19-24; Shoaib Rana, net winner; Seniors; Col Jameel Khalid, gross winner; Mansoor Zaigam, net winner.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Impossible to work with someone guilty of misconduct: Hrithik Roshan on working with Bahl

Impossible to work with someone guilty of misconduct: Hrithik Roshan on working with Bahl

Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Photos & Videos

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women

Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women
Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro