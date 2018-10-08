Lahore race results

LAHORE: There was no match for the winning horses in Sunday’s races at the Lahore Race Club.

Results: First race: Win King Queen, second Killing Eye and third Dance of Life.

Second race: Win Khan Jan, second Miss Ravi Road and third Al Ilan.

Third race: Win Safdar Prince, second Sweet Miracle and third Dil De Ruba

Fourth race: Win Buzkishi, second Fancy Boy and third Neeli De Malika

Fifth race: Win Candle, second Piyara Sayeen and third Nanook

Sixth race: Win Gondal Prince, second Eris and third Fabulous One.