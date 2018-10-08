Lahore race results

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: There was no match for the winning horses in Sunday’s races at the Lahore Race Club.
Results: First race: Win King Queen, second Killing Eye and third Dance of Life.
Second race: Win Khan Jan, second Miss Ravi Road and third Al Ilan.
Third race: Win Safdar Prince, second Sweet Miracle and third Dil De Ruba
Fourth race: Win Buzkishi, second Fancy Boy and third Neeli De Malika
Fifth race: Win Candle, second Piyara Sayeen and third Nanook
Sixth race: Win Gondal Prince, second Eris and third Fabulous One.
