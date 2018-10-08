Pak wrestler Inam retains world title

KARACHI: Pakistan's prolific wrestler Mohammad Inam strongly defended his world title when he upstaged Irakli Mtsituri of Georgia 3-1 in the 90 kilogramme final of the Beach Wrestling World Championships which concluded in the coastal city of Mugla, Turkey, on Sunday.

“Thanks God I have got the world title after beating the Georgian wrestler. I am very happy,” Inam told 'The News' after his fantastic achievement. The success also enabled the Gujranwala grappler to make it to the 2019 World Beach Games to be hed in San Diego, California (USA).

Last year the two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist had lifted his first world beach title after beating a grappler from Iran 2-1 also in Turkey. Inam, who missed Asian Games in Indonesia this summer due to knee injury, on Saturday took a bright start when he defeated wrestlers from Norway and Portugal on the trot to make it to the round of 16.

On Sunday (today) he outclassed a grappler from Romania 5-0 in the round of 16 before getting better of a fighter from Ukraine in the quarter-finals 3-0. In the semi-finals he beat a wrestler from Greece 3-0 before edging the Georgian in the final to complete his brilliant journey.

Pakistan Wrestling Federation's (PWF) secretary Arshad Sattar was extremely happy over Inam's great achievement. “Inam is a real talent and it was expected from him,” Arshad told 'The News' from Argentina, where he has gone as a wrestling official with the country's young wrestler Inayatullah, who is set to feature in the Youth Olympics.

“Inam can even win medal in Olympics. He is an intelligent fighter but I think such a talent is being wasted due to indifference of the government,” Arshad said.“Wrestling is the only game which has given Pakistan bundle of medals. It's the time to support this game. If it was done we would be able to bring medals from Olympics,” the official said.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has been himself a sportsman and his government should focus supporting those games in which Pakistan can win medals,” Arshad said. He said that Pakistan direly needed foreign coach for wrestling.

“For the last few years we have been writing to Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for a foreign coach but to no avail. You know foreign coach is direly needed as this will help us not only to train our grapplers in better way but will also train our coaches who would then be very helpful in future to prepare the young talent,” Arshad said.

He said its the best time to back wrestling so that the cream could be sent to Olympic qualifiers as Pakistan had a great chance to qualify for the world's prestigious event.

“Look we have Inayat here in Argentina who is set to feature in Youth Olympics. He is among the six wrestlers from the world who have qualified for the Youth Olympics in 65kg. This shows we have talent. I am very much confident that Inayat will win medal in this event,” Arshad said.