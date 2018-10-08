Gayle signs off from Jamaica List-A career with ton

KINGSTON: Chris Gayle believes “there's still a lot in the tank” even as he signed off from List-A cricket for Jamaica with a match-winning century against Barbados in a Regional Super 50 clash at Kensington Oval.

After announcing that it would be his final 50-over game for Jamaica, he was given a guard of honour by both his team-mates and opponents as he walked out to bat in Bridgetown. Speaking after the game, he said he would definitely like to play one more four-day game for Jamaica before signing off for his country all together.

“It's very pleasing to get a hundred in my last 50-over game for Jamaica, it's something I will always cherish,” Gayle said. “To lead the team to a win makes it more special. It's been a pleasure representing my country, more so captaining them. I'm thankful and grateful to be standing here aged 39 and still get a century in my last game for Jamaica.