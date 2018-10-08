Bravo unlikely for India ODIs

KINGSTON: Dwayne Bravo doesn't figure in the list of 25 players told by Cricket West Indies (CWI) to obtain Indian visas for the ODI leg of the ongoing tour, according to a Newsday report.

The squad is yet to be announced, but the board has begun the process of sorting out the paperwork of potential picks for the series which begins on October 21.This also potentially means players who unexpectedly grab the spotlight in the regional one-day competition, which started on October 3, are unlikely to make it to India. Johnny Grave, the CWI chief executive, told Newsday that the timing of the India series forced board's hand.