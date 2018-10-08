No one should sympathise withthe corrupt: Aleem

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said the PML-N, breaking the record, took $38 billion debt in five years.

In a statement issued here Sunday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving to overcome the economic problems faced by the country, therefore, he was compelled to take unpopular decisions. The senior provincial minister said that arrest of any person in corruption should not be attached with the national economy and the media should also avoid one-sided analysis based on assumptions. He said that no one should have any sympathy with the culprits as strict accountability could develop the credibility of the government. He said up to 1999, there was only Rs 34 $ billion loan on the country while $4 billion loan was taken in Musharaf regime and $18 billion in Zaradari government from 2008 to 2013.

He said the PML-N government took the biggest loan in the history of Pakistan for undertaking bogus projects. The family which ruled Punjab for 30 years has deep roots in the system and it would take some time to come out of their influence”, he said. Abdul Aleem said best possible local government system was being introduced in Punjab and it would give immediate relief to the people. He said, “Soon we will be in a better position, and the relief promised with the people would be provided to them.”