Mon October 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Change

Change
Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS
PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption

PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption
Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran

Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia

Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia
Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

No one should sympathise withthe corrupt: Aleem

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said the PML-N, breaking the record, took $38 billion debt in five years.

In a statement issued here Sunday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving to overcome the economic problems faced by the country, therefore, he was compelled to take unpopular decisions. The senior provincial minister said that arrest of any person in corruption should not be attached with the national economy and the media should also avoid one-sided analysis based on assumptions. He said that no one should have any sympathy with the culprits as strict accountability could develop the credibility of the government. He said up to 1999, there was only Rs 34 $ billion loan on the country while $4 billion loan was taken in Musharaf regime and $18 billion in Zaradari government from 2008 to 2013.

He said the PML-N government took the biggest loan in the history of Pakistan for undertaking bogus projects. The family which ruled Punjab for 30 years has deep roots in the system and it would take some time to come out of their influence”, he said. Abdul Aleem said best possible local government system was being introduced in Punjab and it would give immediate relief to the people. He said, “Soon we will be in a better position, and the relief promised with the people would be provided to them.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Impossible to work with someone guilty of misconduct: Hrithik Roshan on working with Bahl

Impossible to work with someone guilty of misconduct: Hrithik Roshan on working with Bahl

Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Photos & Videos

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women

Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women
Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro