River inflows decrease

LAHORE: Water inflows further reduced in all rivers with gradual reduction in temperature in catchment areas. According to Wapda, following are river flows position along with water storage in major dams:
Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 40800 cusecs and Outflows 80000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 7500 cusecs and Outflows 7500 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 8100 cusecs and Outflows 22000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 17600 cusecs and Outflows 6000 cusecs.
Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 104400 cusecs and Outflows 97400 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows 94100 cusecs and Outflows 86000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 109100 cusecs and Outflows 91700 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 10200 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs Guddu: Inflows 78900 cusecs and Outflows 66500 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 61900 cusecs and Outflows 25500, Kotri: Inflows 18300 cusecs and Outflows Nil.
Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1386 feet, present level 1488.05 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.870 million acre feet (MAF).
Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1159.90 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.192 MAF.
