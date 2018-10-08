Operation against car dealers today

Islamabad: The Islamabad district administration will crack down on encroachments of footpaths, pavements, and roads by car dealers in G-8 and G-9 Markaz today (Monday).

An official of the administration said all arrangements had been made for action against illegal parking by car showrooms in G-8 and G-9 Markaz. "The operation will start on Monday with the Capital Development Authority, Islamabad Capital Territory administration, police and traffic police participating in it," he said. The car dealers have occupied almost all open spaces in G-8 and G-9 Markaz and thus, restricting the pedestrians' movement and causing hampering traffic. The residents said the car dealers in connivance with the relevant CDA and district administration officials, had illegally encroached on pavements, footpaths, and roads to park cars.

They said they're hopeful that the district administration would ensure that encroachments of government land and roads by car dealers don't return after removal. The residents also demanded action against the officials, who connived with the car dealers for encroachments.

Lok Mela: The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa, is set to organise the biggest folk festival of Pakistan. The annual Lok Mela will take place at the Lok Virsa Complex here from November 2 to November 11. The organisers asked the people to join the event to experience the colours and warmth of diverse cultures from all over Pakistan. Provincial pavilions, food courts, musical theatres, kids corners and display of arts and crafts as well as traditional heritage from every corner of Pakistan will be available at Garden Avenue, Shakarparian. A new musical evening representing every province will also take place daily in the Open Air Theatre at 7pm, which will be streamed LIVE on the Lov Virsa official website, www.lokvirsa.org.pk. Hundreds of master artisans, folk artists, rural musicians and folk dancers from all over Pakistan including remote and far-flung regions will participate in the festival.

Teachers: The teachers of federal government colleges have asked the minister for federal education and professional training to step in for the early resolution of their promotion issue.

They resented the delay in their promotions since 2017 and told 'The News' that the delay in the holding of the relevant Department Promotion Committee and Department Selection Board meetings was causing financial loss and creating unrest among teachers. The teachers said the promotion of lecturers, assistant professors and associate professors of federal government colleges were due in 2017 but the bureaucracy at the erstwhile Capital Administration and Development Division did not convene the meetings of the DPC and DSB for the purpose.

They complained that the CADD also didn’t take up the time scale promotion cases of teachers. A teacher said recently, the CADD had sent back all promotion cases with the instructions that these cases may be dealt by the relevant ministry under the new administrative arrangement i.e. Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training. "When the teachers approached the relevant section of the Federal Directorate of Education, they're shocked and disappointed to learn that all the files have been sent back by the CADD. We are clueless about the new channel of sending files neither we have received a green signal from the new ministry. All files are dumped in various sections of FDE," he said.

Another teacher said the promotion incentive was the main attraction and basis to stay in any organisation. "Over the time, the skill and expertise of the employee increase and grant of promotion to the next higher grade give an incentive to the teachers. This change in his/her cadre improve efficiency and fosters the appropriate approach to develop for achieving excellence in performance," she said.