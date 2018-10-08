Overcharging, mismanagement continue in Sunday bazaars

LAHORE: No improvement in the affairs in the weekly makeshift markets was seen on Sunday despite Deputy Commissioner Anwarul Haq’s promise in this regard during his visit to Shadman makeshift market last week.

Open overcharging, unavailability of a number of vegetables on account of wrong official pricing, issuance of cards with higher prices as compared to the official prices were the major characteristics of the weekly makeshift markets this week.

The vendors overcharged the buyers for a number of fruits or vegetables. Lower grade items were sold at A-grade price while A-grade items were sold at the rates higher than the official rates. It happened because there was no check by any authority.

The vendors did not sell majority of vegetables such as cauliflower, cabbage, local and long zucchini, pea, luffa, local lemon, bitter gourd and capsicum.

Furthermore, the market committee also issued higher rates for lower grade items as the official rate fixed for new potato was issued for potato of store and sugar free, cucumber rate was issued Rs80 per kg instead of its official rates of Rs 50 per kg, pomegranate, Bedana, at Rs 400 per kg.

This week, the price of new potato was increased by Re 1 per kg and fixed at Rs 31 to Rs 33 per kg. The price for potato, store, was fixed at Rs11 to Rs12 per kg and sugar free potato at Rs18 to Rs20 per kg. New potato was not available there. The price of onion was stable at Rs23 to Rs25 per kg. The price of tomato was increased by Rs 18 per kg and fixed at Rs75 to Rs80 per kg.

Garlic, China, rate was stable at Rs92 to Rs95 per kg and garlic, local, at Rs63 to Rs65 per kg, but it was sold at Rs80 per kg. Garlic China variety was sold at Rs120 per kg. Ginger, Chinese, rate was fixed at Rs184 to Rs190 per kg, but sold at Rs 240 per kg, Ginger, Thai, official rate was Rs 117 to Rs120 per kg, but it was sold at Rs200 per kg. The price of brinjal was stable at Rs38 to Rs40 per kg, but sold at Rs 50 per kg.

Cucumber official price was fixed at Rs48 to Rs50 per kg, but the market committee issued its rate Rs50 to Rs80 per kg. Bitter gourd, farm, price was fixed at Rs58 to Rs60 per kg, but sold at Rs100 to Rs120 per kg. Spinach rate was fixed at Rs22 to Rs24 per kg, but sold at Rs30 per kg. The price of methi was reduced by Rs 5 per kg and fixed at Rs68 to Rs70 to Rs75 per kg, but sold at Rs 100 per kg.

Lemon, local, rate was reduced by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs112 to Rs115 per kg, but sold at Rs 180 per kg. Lemon, Chinese, rate was Rs73 to Rs75 per kg, but sold at Rs 100 per kg. Zucchini, local, rate was increased by Rs20 per kg and fixed at Rs83 to Rs85 per kg, while the market committee issued its price Rs 100 per kg to vendors. Zucchini, long, rate was Rs28 to Rs30 per kg. Pumpkin rate was stable at Rs23 to Rs25 per kg, but not sold on wrong pricing issue while pumpkin, long, was sold at Rs70 per kg. Green chilli rate was stable at Rs73 to Rs75 per kg, but sold at Rs80 to Rs100 per kg.

Capsicum rate was increased by Rs10 per kg and fixed at Rs97 to Rs100 per kg, but not sold on wrong pricing issue. Ladyfinger price was fixed at Rs65 per kg but sold at Rs80 to Rs100 per kg. Luffa price was increased by Rs2 per kg and fixed at Rs 40, but was not sold there. Arum rate was stable at Rs38 to Rs40 per kg, but sold at Rs 50 per kg.

Coriander rate was increased by Rs20 per kg and fixed at Rs150 per kg, but sold at Rs240 per kg. Carrot price was increased by Rs20 per kg and fixed at Rs 60 per kg. Cauliflower rate was raised by Rs5 per kg and fixed Rs58 to Rs60 per kg, but not sold on wrong pricing. Cabbage rate increased by Rs 15 per kg and fixed at Rs48 to Rs50 per kg, but not sold there.

Pea rate was fixed at Rs120 per kg but sold at Rs200 per kg. The price was different varieties of apples were fixed at Rs33 to Rs120 per kg, but lower quality apple was sold at Rs60 to Rs120 per kg while a good quality apple was sold at Rs 150 per kg. Banana, A-quality, rate was fixed at Rs43 to Rs45 per dozen and B-quality at Rs 28 to Rs30 per dozen. Papaya rate was fixed at Rs95 per kg, but was not sold there.

Grape, Sunderkhani, rate was fixed at Rs184 to Rs190 per kg, but sold at Rs200 per kg. Grape, black, price was fixed at Rs155 to Rs160 per kg, and grape, Gola, at Rs102 to Rs105 per kg, not sold there. Guava rate was increased by Rs5 per kg and fixed at Rs58 to Rs60 per kg, but sold at Rs 80 to Rs100 per kg. Pomegranate, Qandhari, rate was fixed at Rs 117 to Rs140 per kg, but sold at Rs150 to Rs180 per kg. Pomegranate, local, rate was fixed at Rs145 to Rs150 per kg, but sold at Rs 180 per kg. Pomegranate, Bedana, rate was fixed at Rs191 to Rs198 per kg, but sold at Rs 400 per kg while of lower quality was sold at A-quality rates.

Sweet fruit, A-category, rate was fixed at Rs 97 to Rs100 per dozen, but sold at Rs 150 per dozen, and B-category fruit was sold at Rs 80 to Rs100 per dozen. Persimmon rate was fixed at Rs68 to Rs70 per kg, but was not sold there. Garma (cantaloupe) rate was fixed at Rs58 to Rs60 per kg while lower quality Garma was sold at Rs 60 per kg. Sweet potato rate was fixed at Rs30 per kg, but was not sold there.

Grapefruit rate was fixed at Rs11 to Rs12 per piece, but lower quality fruit was sold at Rs 12 per piece.