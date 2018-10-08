Honoured

Lahore: Salman Sufi, a Pakistani citizen, has been nominated for the prestigious Mother Teresa awards 2018 in India. The award is given in honour of Mother Teresa. It is the only award in the name of Mother Teresa recognized by the Missionaries of Charity. Sufi joins Dalai Lama, Malala Yousufzai, Priyanka Chopra, Mahathir Mohammed, Bilquis Edhi, Neerja Bhanot, Abdullah Bin Zayed Bin Nahyan, who have previously received the award for their services to promote peace, harmony and social justice around the world.