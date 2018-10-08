Abbasi accuses Imran of hypocrisy

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and PML-N candidate for NA-124 by-elections Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said the people of Pakistan are laughing at the irony of a prime minister wanted by the National Accountability talks about accountability.

Addressing a women convention at Mori Gate as part of his campaign, he claimed that every word and every action of Imran Khan was hypocrisy. Land mafias are overseeing encroachment operations and moneylenders are talking about bringing laundered money back and beneficiaries of kickbacks and corruption are pointing fingers at others, he added.

He pointed out that the PTI government had arrested PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif alleging that he cancelled a contract which he had no power to cancel while the PTI government awarded the contract of the Peshawar BRT to a man whose company was blacklisted.