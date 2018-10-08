Mon October 08, 2018
October 8, 2018

Degrees, diplomas awarded at CPSP convocation

LAHORE: The 52nd convocation of CPSP was held at a local hotel in Lahore, where 560 specialist doctors were awarded fellowship degrees and 80 doctors were awarded membership diplomas.

According to a press release on Sunday, eight senior professors were also awarded medical education degrees. Dr. Memoona Khan, Dr. Waqas Haider, Dr Umer Nadeem and Dr. Mushtaq Hussain were honored with gold medals for their remarkable achievements. President China Medial University Prof. Wand De-Liang and senior professors and vice chancellors of international universities, Professor Niu Jun, Professor Sun Zuo Cheng, Professor Yongjian wu were given honorary degrees.

Provincial Minister for Health Prof. Dr Yasmin Rashid addressing the doctors and said that serving ailing humanity should be their prime objective of doctors. She declared CPSP national and International endeavors as a national asset. She emphasized that degree holder doctors must work with the spirit of serving humanity.

CPSP President Prof Zafarullah Chaudhry said that Prof Dr Yasmin Rashid was an iron lady in the medical profession and her personality had the capability for improvement of the profession of healthcare. He said that doctors must make their aim to serve humanity.

Chairman HEC Punjab, Professor Nizamud Din, VC KEMU, Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, VC FJMU Professor Aamir Zaman Khan, Principal SIMS, Professor Mahmood Ayaz, Principal PGMI Professor Muhammad Tayyab, Chief Executive PIC Professor Nadeem Hayat Malik, Principal Fazaia Medical College Maj. Gen. Salman, VC NIMS Professor Rakshanda, Principal FMH Professor Jamshed Nasir, Principal Azra Naheed Medical College, Professor Akbar Choudhary, Principal Lahore Medical College Professor Abdul Majeed Chaudhary, Ex VC PMU Professor Fareed Zafar and CPSP councilors and office bearers along with international delegations from China, Australia, England, Canada, Sri Lanka also participated.

dams fund: Government College University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah met eminent old Ravian and Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar at the Supreme Court Registry here and presented him a cheque on behalf of the university’s faculty and staff members for Diamer, Bhasha and Mohmand Dam fund.

The university’s teachers and staff have contributed their one-day salary to the fund. VC Prof Hassan Shah also invited the honourable chief justice to become the chief guest of the country’s biggest debate event, All Pakistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal Declamation Contest, at his alma mater.

The chief justice also shared his college days’ memories of participating in debate contests as an orator with the VC. Prof Hassan Shah praised the CJP’s initiative, saying that dams’ construction was inevitable for the country’s survival and all Pakistanis must contribute to the fund.

