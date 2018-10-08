159 quack centres sealed

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission sealed 159 quackery outlets in different cities in the last week.

According to a press release on Sunday, PHC teams took action against quacks in nine cities, including Lahore, along with police and district authorities. The teams visited 648 treatment centres and found quacks were working at 159 outlets, which were sealed immediately. From among the visited centres, 82 were in Kasur, Bahawalpur 76, Sargodha 74, 72 each in Faisalabad and Sheikhupura, Multan 70, 69 each in Lahore and Rawalpindi and 64 in Gujranwala.

fined: In a province-wide operation against unhygienic and substandard breakfast food points, the Punjab Food Authority teams visited 269 food businesses and penalised 83 of them with heavy fines in different areas on Sunday.

Fine was imposed on the food businesses for their failure to maintain the hygiene working environment and for violating the PFA Act, said PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman.

He said that the authority inspected 99 breakfast points in Lahore and fined 23 of them over poor sanitation conditions. As many as 85 food points were checked in North Zone and 32 of them were fined. The PFA DG said a food point was sealed in North Zone for selling stale food and poor cleanliness arrangements. The PFA teams inspected 35 food businesses in the South Zone.

The PFA DG said special teams had been constituted to check breakfast points on weekends. torture: Manawan police gave a good thrashing to an officer of a sensitive agency on Sunday early morning. The police subjected the officer of a sensitive agency to severe torture on the directions of the SHO and later tendered their apology, terming the incident a misunderstanding.

dies: A 22-year-old youth died after his motorcycle rammed into a wall in the South Cantt area on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Rahool, a resident of Gwalmandi. He was going on a bike with his friend Haneef when he lost control over his speeding vehicle and went straight into a wall. As a result, both suffered injuries and were rushed to hospital where Rahool was pronounced dead. The condition Haneef was stated to be stable.