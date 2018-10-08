Inter part I result today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education will announce the result of intermediate annual examination, part-I, 2018, today (Monday) at 10-00am. The students can check their detailed resultsonline on the board’s official website www.biselahore.comor by sending an SMS to 80029 with their roll number.
The Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education will announce the result of intermediate annual examination, part-I, 2018, today (Monday) at 10-00am. The students can check their detailed resultsonline on the board’s official website www.biselahore.comor by sending an SMS to 80029 with their roll number.
Comments