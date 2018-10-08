Mon October 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Change

Change
Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS
PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption

PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption
Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran

Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia

Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia
Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

Karachi

October 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CITY PULSE: Belinda Eaton

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Belinda Eaton’s solo art exhibition featuring her recent paintings (2015 to 2018) from October 9 to October 18. Belinda lived in Pakistan for many years and thinks of it as her second home, an important place for her works’ evolution. Her last show here was a decade ago. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Fusion of Colours

The ArtScene Gallery is hosting Ajab Khan and Shahid Ali’s art exhibition titled ‘Fusion of Colours’ from October 12 to October 18. The two-man show features landscape paintings. Call 021-35371914 for more information.

Wolfgang Haffner Concert

The Goethe-Institut Pakistan is hosting a concert of Wolfgang Haffner & Band from 8pm to 11pm on October 18 at the Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi. This concert is one of the 10 performances on their South Asian tour. Call 021-35661633 for more information.

Stradivaria Concert

The Alliance Française de Karachi and the Goethe-Institut Pakistan are hosting a Franco-German concert titled ‘Stradivaria’ from 8pm to 11pm on October 26 at the Karachi Marriott Hotel. Call 021-35873402 or 021-35661633 for more information.

IMPermanence

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Nayab Noor and SM Raza’s art exhibition titled ‘IMPermanence’ until October 11. In this show they experiment with colour, texture and form to depict florescence and decay in our world. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Jasoosi Duniya

The National Academy of Performing Arts is staging a comedy play titled ‘Jasoosi Duniya’ until October 13. Adapted and directed by Khalid Ahmad, the play is based on Sam Bobrick’s ‘The Psychic’. Call 021-35693701 for more information.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Impossible to work with someone guilty of misconduct: Hrithik Roshan on working with Bahl

Impossible to work with someone guilty of misconduct: Hrithik Roshan on working with Bahl

Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Photos & Videos

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women

Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women
Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro