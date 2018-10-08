CITY PULSE: Belinda Eaton

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Belinda Eaton’s solo art exhibition featuring her recent paintings (2015 to 2018) from October 9 to October 18. Belinda lived in Pakistan for many years and thinks of it as her second home, an important place for her works’ evolution. Her last show here was a decade ago. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Fusion of Colours

The ArtScene Gallery is hosting Ajab Khan and Shahid Ali’s art exhibition titled ‘Fusion of Colours’ from October 12 to October 18. The two-man show features landscape paintings. Call 021-35371914 for more information.

Wolfgang Haffner Concert

The Goethe-Institut Pakistan is hosting a concert of Wolfgang Haffner & Band from 8pm to 11pm on October 18 at the Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi. This concert is one of the 10 performances on their South Asian tour. Call 021-35661633 for more information.

Stradivaria Concert

The Alliance Française de Karachi and the Goethe-Institut Pakistan are hosting a Franco-German concert titled ‘Stradivaria’ from 8pm to 11pm on October 26 at the Karachi Marriott Hotel. Call 021-35873402 or 021-35661633 for more information.

IMPermanence

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Nayab Noor and SM Raza’s art exhibition titled ‘IMPermanence’ until October 11. In this show they experiment with colour, texture and form to depict florescence and decay in our world. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Jasoosi Duniya

The National Academy of Performing Arts is staging a comedy play titled ‘Jasoosi Duniya’ until October 13. Adapted and directed by Khalid Ahmad, the play is based on Sam Bobrick’s ‘The Psychic’. Call 021-35693701 for more information.