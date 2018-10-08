City police chief authorised to issue transfer, posting orders

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Sunday authorised the Additional IG Karachi to issue transfer and posting orders of the police officers between grades BS-1 and BS-18.

“In exercise of the powers conferred upon the inspector general of police (IGP) Sindh vide para 96 (iii) of the judgment dated September 7, 2017 in CP D-7097 of 2016 and CP D-131 of 2017, the authority to issue transfer and posting orders is delegated as under with the immediate effect and until further orders,” reads a notification issued by the IGP Sindh.

It further reads that the Karachi AIG is authorised to issue transfer and posting orders of officers within Karachi Range from BS-1 to BS-18, excluding district SPs, SPs Investigations and others.

The Karachi AIG may also requisition services of any officer not posted in the Karachi police for his transfer to the Karachi Police Office for his placement at a desired post. However, the AIG has been directed to observe due diligence while appointing any officer for any post.

According to the notification, the Karachi AIG shall ensure the placement of right person for the right job and once an officer is posted, they should be ensured security of their tenure as directed by the Supreme Court in the Anita Turab case. The transfer and posting orders by the Karachi AIG will be self-executing, reads the notification. However, a copy of such orders shall be sent to the office of the Sindh IGP.