PTI govt can never engage in corruption, claims Imran Ismail

The incumbent federal government will make Pakistan a corruption-free country. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said this on Saturday night while addressing an event to mark the completion of 100 years of the Kharadar General Hospital.

Ismail was of the view that the federal government led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf may commit mistakes during its five-year tenure but it will surely not involve in financial corruption. The governor claimed that the current federal government will not commit a single act of dishonesty and corruption during its ongoing tenure.

“Some people earlier used to say that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf could not form the government but we have made it possible,” the governor said, adding that the PTI is striving to bring about a positive change in the country.

According to the governor, the Centre has already set targets to bring about the change people of Pakistan have been dreaming of. “We are now working to achieve [the targets],” he said, adding that the federal government will not disappoint the people of Pakistan.

Ismail claimed that due to the policies of the incumbent government, Pakistani passports will be respected all over the world. Citizens of Karachi overwhelmingly voted in favour of the PTI as they wanted a sustainable change that could lead to a corruption-free society, the governor said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to bring about the change that he had promised to voters.

Ismail announced that the doors of Governor House were open for all those who wanted to do welfare and social work. He informed the ceremony that he had himself collected donations in the past for the construction of Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital. He said he always finds solace in doing humanitarian work.

The governor maintained that he had high regard for people who strived for welfare of people in distress. The governor appreciated humanitarian work of various philanthropists who were part of the audience.

The audience was informed on the occasion that Kharadar General Hospital came into existence in 1918 and even after a century, it was successfully operating due to the support of philanthropists and donors belonging to businessmen and industrialist fraternities.

Kharadar General Hospital is a 250-bed hospital which has been certified by the International Organization for Standardization. The hospital is being run on a non-profit basis. The medical staff at the hospital comprises many foreign-qualified doctors and surgeons. President of the hospital Bashir Jan Mohammad also presented a cheque of Rs2.5 million to the governor for the fund for construction of new dams in the country.