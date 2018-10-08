‘Balochistan Governor’s House to be made museum’

QUETTA: The Balochistan Governor’s House will be converted into a museum, confirmed a PTI spokesperson Sunday, Geo News reported. During a party meeting a day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed authorities to turn the state-owned building into a venue that could be accessed by citizens. Further, the governor’s house adjoining lawn will be converted into a ladies park, the PTI spokesperson confirmed.