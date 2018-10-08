‘Balochistan Governor’s House to be made museum’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
QUETTA: The Balochistan Governor’s House will be converted into a museum, confirmed a PTI spokesperson Sunday, Geo News reported. During a party meeting a day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed authorities to turn the state-owned building into a venue that could be accessed by citizens. Further, the governor’s house adjoining lawn will be converted into a ladies park, the PTI spokesperson confirmed.
QUETTA: The Balochistan Governor’s House will be converted into a museum, confirmed a PTI spokesperson Sunday, Geo News reported. During a party meeting a day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed authorities to turn the state-owned building into a venue that could be accessed by citizens. Further, the governor’s house adjoining lawn will be converted into a ladies park, the PTI spokesperson confirmed.
Comments