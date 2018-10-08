Accountability process has begun: minister

CHAKWAL: Federal Minister for Health Aamir Mehmood Kiyani Sunday said that the accountability process had been started.

Former chief minister of Punjab, Shahbaz Sharif has been accused of misusing his powers and allegedly looting billions of rupees in the last 10 years, he added. He was addressing a big public meeting at Kroli Pehrah on Sunday. PML-Q candidate of NA-65, Ch Salik Hussain was also present on this occasion.

The minister said Imran Khan believes in bringing change in the country. He is confident that he brought back the looted money to the country and will not spare the corrupt. It is worth mentioning here that Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervez Elahi won the seat in the recently-held general elections. Later after consultation with Imran Khan, he vacated the seat and now Ch Salik Hussain, son of former premier Ch Shujaat Hussain, is contesting the by-election from here.