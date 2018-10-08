General Hospital

500-bed Pindi Cantonment General Hospital to be operational by end of month

Rawalpindi: The Cantonment General Hospital (CGH) Rawalpindi is being made a state-of-the art hospital which would be fully functional 500 bed hospital by the end of October.

Talking to this agency, the RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood informed that the latest electro-medical equipment are being installed in the hospital to cater needs of the residents. “Qualified and experienced doctors have been appointed purely on merit and the hospital will soon serve as a teaching hospital of Raheel Sharif Medical and Dental College. CGH Rawalpindi has become number one hospital in cantonment hospitals of the country. It will be a gift for the Cantonment residents from RCB,” he added.

RCB is undertaking number of initiatives to improve health care delivery system in the cantonment area. All out efforts are being made to provide the quality emergency, diagnostics and therapeutic Health services to people of the area. Under the up-gradation project, the hospital is being made a modern hospital. In the last fiscal year, the RCB spent Rs180 million on the improvement of the structure, sewerage lines and elevators.