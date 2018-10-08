Climate Diplomacy Day

Climate change issue taken to streets from offices

Ag APP

Islamabad: Climate Diplomacy Day celebration held here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) organised by the European Union in collaboration with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Pakistan.

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain was the chief guest on the occasion. Addressing the participants, he said that Climate Change is the main action point of agenda of Prime Minister first 100-day plan.

Appreciating the initiative, he said that it is good that Climate Change issue is now taken to streets from conferences rooms and offices. Advisor to the Prime Minister said that it is a big challenge, adding that only institutions and international community cannot tackle this issues by own but multidimensional approach would be required.

He said that education and awareness can play important role and can take us out from the poverty to prosperity. Dr. Ishrat Hussain appreciated the EU and WWF for organizing the Climate Diplomacy celebration.

The event brought together people from diverse backgrounds to become part of the exchanges taking place worldwide in the crucial reflection on how to explore the opportunities arising through the irreversible transition to low carbon economies while ensuring equitable access to sustainable development.

Earlier, the event started with the participants cycling from the PNCA on a designated route as a symbolic gesture to raise awareness to curtail the growth of greenhouse emissions by promoting eco-friendly modes of transportation.

The event then moved to the documentary screening –’Think You for the Rain’, which is the story of a Kenyan farmer, Kisilu, who started to use his camera to capture the life of his family, his village and the damages of climate change five years ago. When a violent storm throws him and a Norwegian filmmaker together, we see him transform from a father to a community leader and to an activist on the global stage.

To highlight environmental awareness and to contribute towards a greener tomorrow, WWF-Pakistan and the EU also launched a ‘Climate Diplomacy Art Competition’ this year for students to let out their creative side and encourage love for art.

The theme for the competition was ‘The Challenges of Climate Change: Pakistan’s youth on the front line. Students between age 14 to 16 years of age were eligible for participating in this competition.

A total of 15 government schools and colleges from Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore, participated in the competition, with each institute able to submit up to ten art pieces making it a total of 150 entries.

The best art pieces were displayed on the event. The winner, Amna Ayyaz from Islamabad College for Girls F-6/2, received a cash prize of PKR 25,000 and the certification of becoming the ‘EU Youth Climate Change Ambassador.

Ambassador of the EU to Pakistan Jean-Francois Cautain said, “The EU remains committed to the Paris Agreement and its full implementation while progressing steadily with the finalization of the measures to reduce emissions by at least 40% by 2030. By strengthening and widening its partnerships, the EU has progressively become the flag holder of the fight against climate change.”

The objective of this sustained engagement is for the EU to raise global climate ambition together with partners, in particular those the most exposed to the negative side effects of climate change.

He said that required collective action and the EU remains committed to continue working hand in hand with Pakistan, listed amongst the most vulnerable countries despite the low level of its global carbon emissions.

Director General WWF-Pakistan Hammad Naqi Khan stressed the importance of promoting a common worldwide understanding of the need for action to mitigate climate change. Each year, the EU around the world celebrates Climate Diplomacy Day with events taking place to highlight climate action in the EU and beyond.

Conferences, citizens’ debates, exhibitions, films and social media activities aim to encourage informed debate and a joint response to the climate change. These events build on the momentum of the Paris Agreement- the first-ever universal, legally binding global climate deal agreed in Paris in December 2015.