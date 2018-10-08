Senator asks MNA not to take credit for uplift schemes

BARA: Senator Momin Khan Afridi has asked Member National Assembly (MNA) Iqbal Afridi not to interfere in the projects launched by former parliamentarian in Bara sub-division.

Talking to reporters, he said that Iqbal Afridi had been interfering in the uplift projects of former MNA Nasir Khan Afridi in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district. "I and my brother Nasir Khan approved uplift schemes for the people on merit," he said, adding that Iqbal Afridi should not inaugurate those schemes and take credit for the projects.

Momin Afridi claimed that former prime minister and governor had allotted special funds for development projects including drinking water, electricity and communications in Bara and Tirah. "We will not allow the MNA to do development projects on the basis of his personal likes and dislikes," he added. He expressed concern over the closure of certain development projects in Bara and demanded the government to release funds for them.