Mon October 08, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2018

Lok Mela to begin from Nov 2

Islamabad: The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa, is set to organise the biggest folk festival of Pakistan.

The annual Lok Mela will take place at the Lok Virsa Complex here from November 2 to November 11. The organisers asked the people to join the event to experience the colours and warmth of diverse cultures from all over Pakistan.

Provincial pavilions, food courts, musical theatres, kids corners and display of arts and crafts as well as traditional heritage from every corner of Pakistan will be available at Garden Avenue, Shakarparian.

A new musical evening representing every province will also take place daily in the Open Air Theatre at 7pm, which will be streamed LIVE on the Lov Virsa official website, www.lokvirsa.org.pk.

Hundreds of master artisans, folk artists, rural musicians and folk dancers from all over Pakistan including remote and far-flung regions will participate in the festival. The organisers said the event would help revive endangered folk arts, crafts, and music, promote folk heritage, and increase provincial harmony and national integration.

