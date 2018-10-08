Mon October 08, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2018

Balakot traders to observe shutterdown today

MANSEHRA: The traders would observe a complete shutter down strike in Balakot today to mark 13th anniversary of 2005 devastating earthquake, in which over 20,000 people were killed in the city.

"We will observe shutter down and hold Quran Khawani at mass grave of over 80 students," Javed Iqbal, the president of trader's body in Balakot, told reporters on Sunday. He said that a walk in connection with the day would also be organised.

"We want all political parties and social organisaitons to join hands to address issues and problems still being faced by survivor families in city which was crumbled to ruins in the devastating earthquake some 13 years ago," said Iqbal.

He was also optimistic that New Balakot City Housing project would soon be completed following suo moto notice taken by chief justice. He said the earthquake affectees were still living a miserable life in prefabricated shelters.

