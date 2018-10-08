Man killed in Orakzai cylinder explosion

KALAYA: A man was killed and another sustained injuries when a gas cylinder exploded in a shop in Ghaljo Bazaar in Orakzai tribal district on Sunday. Sources said the explosion occurred due to the leakage of gas from the cylinder, killing Yar Badshah on the spot.

One Jahanzeb suffered severe burnt injuries in the blast. The injured was shifted to a hospital in Peshawar for treatment. The sources said the personnel of local administration and volunteers managed to extinguish the fire before it could spread to other shops in the market.