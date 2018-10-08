Mon October 08, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2018

Illegal occupants evicted from New Balakot City site on court orders

MANSEHRA: The illegal occupants of New Balakot City housing project being developed for the resettlement of 2005 earthquake survivors have been evicted from the premises after the Supreme Court ordered the district administration to take control of land and houses in their possessions.

The development came at a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Zubair. MNA Saleh Mohammad Khan, MPAs Babar Saleem Swati, Mian Ziaur Rehman, District Nazim Sardar Said Ghulam and District Police Officer Abdul Rasheed attended the meeting.

"The Earthquake Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Authority is now free to construct roads, sewerage lines, schools and hospitals. We would hand over allotment letters to survivors settled in red zone Balakot," Mohammad Zubair told participants of meeting, who later visited the New Balakot City site.

The then President Pervez Musharraf in 2007 had laid the foundation of New Balakot City project at an estimated cost of Rs13 billion to settle over 4,000 survivors following an international team of geologists and seismologists declared Balakot unsafe for living.

As the commission constituted by Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered district administration to evict the occupants the other day, heavy contingent of police was deployed in New Balakot City stretching over an area of 12000 kanals to cope with any untoward situation.

The deputy commissioner said the land whose owners had moved the court of law would not be worked on until the cases were decided. Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had taken suo moto notice of alleged embezzlement amounting to $5 billion and donations extended by international community for survivors on the writ petition of an human rights activist from Mansehra, Sheraz Mehmood Qureshi and constituted a commission to probe possible wrongdoings in the New Balakot City project.

