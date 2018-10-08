Operation against Islamabad’s G-8, G-9 car dealers today

Islamabad: The Islamabad district administration will crack down on encroachments of footpaths, pavements, and roads by car dealers in G-8 and G-9 Markaz today (Monday).

An official of the administration said all arrangements had been made for action against illegal parking by car showrooms in G-8 and G-9 Markaz. "The operation will start on Monday with the Capital Development Authority, Islamabad Capital Territory administration, police and traffic police participating in it," he said.

The car dealers have occupied almost all open spaces in G-8 and G-9 Markaz and thus, restricting the pedestrians' movement and causing hampering traffic. The residents said the car dealers in connivance with the relevant CDA and district administration officials, had illegally encroached on pavements, footpaths, and roads to park cars.

They said they're hopeful that the district administration would ensure that encroachments of government land and roads by car dealers don't return after removal. The residents also demanded action against the officials, who connived with the car dealers for encroachments.