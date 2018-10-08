Anti-measles campaign to be launched in Punjab

LAHORE: A 12-days anti-measles campaign is being launched in Punjab from October 15, for which a special meeting of chief executive officers (CEOs) of health has been convened on Monday (today) in Lahore.

According to a handout issued on Sunday, during the meeting, arrangements for the campaign will be reviewed and a micro-plan of inoculation up to union council level would be discussed. In this connection, Director General Health Services Dr. Muner Ahmad said that, during this campaign, 19 million children from the age of 6 months to 7 years would be vaccinated against the disease for which 15,000 teams had been constituted.

The teams will go to "Mohalla" level and administer injections to children in temporary camps established there. Dr. Muneer Ahmad said that announcements would be made through loudspeakers of nearby mosques to inform the local population.