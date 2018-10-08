Mon October 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Change

Change
Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS
PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption

PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption
Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran

Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia

Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia
Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Buzdar for disaster management research

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the impact of natural disasters could be reduced by taking pre-emptive measures, and state-of-the-art technology is needed to be used for the purpose. In his message in connection with the International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction, the chief minister said that the staff of the departments concerned should be imparted modern training as it was the need of the hour to make disaster management authorities more robust and vibrant to cope with the damage by the natural disasters. He said steps would be taken to equip the people to cope with the natural disasters.

He said that educational institutions should promote research on disaster management. He stressed the need for creating awareness among the people, particularly the youth, about the preemptive measures and steps needed to be taken to cope with natural disasters.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Impossible to work with someone guilty of misconduct: Hrithik Roshan on working with Bahl

Impossible to work with someone guilty of misconduct: Hrithik Roshan on working with Bahl

Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Photos & Videos

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women

Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women
Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro