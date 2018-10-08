Buzdar for disaster management research

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the impact of natural disasters could be reduced by taking pre-emptive measures, and state-of-the-art technology is needed to be used for the purpose. In his message in connection with the International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction, the chief minister said that the staff of the departments concerned should be imparted modern training as it was the need of the hour to make disaster management authorities more robust and vibrant to cope with the damage by the natural disasters. He said steps would be taken to equip the people to cope with the natural disasters.

He said that educational institutions should promote research on disaster management. He stressed the need for creating awareness among the people, particularly the youth, about the preemptive measures and steps needed to be taken to cope with natural disasters.