October 8, 2005 earthquake – a day worth remembering

Rawalpindi: Majority of people who witnessed the earthquake on October 8 in 2005 in the northern part of the country stretching from Islamabad to Balakot to Battagram to Muzaffarabad and AJK may not be able to wipe out the memories of the day that brought the worst-ever disaster in the region over a hundred years of history.

It was Saturday when the earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale jolted the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi along with Bagh, Balakot, Battagram, Muzaffarabad and a number of adjoining areas at around 08:52 am, killing well over 80,000 people and leaving not less than 128,000 people injured in the northern region and AJK.

The violent shaking of the earth’s surface rendered about two million people homeless and another four million severely affected in one way or the other.

It almost turned upside down a number of towns stretching right from Balakot to Battagram and to Muzaffarabad along with AJK. The affected areas mainly in Bagh, Rawlakot and Muzaffarabad in AJK and Balakot and Kaghan valley along with a number of adjoining towns in the northern mountainous range of the country got desolated as the earthquake damaged almost the whole infrastructure there.

The powerful earthquake wiped out a number of towns and villages completely from the face of the earth in northern part of the country and the severity of the quake can be gauged from the fact that the affected areas including the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi observed hundreds of aftershocks within days after October 8, 2005. Within twenty days after the earthquake, the affected areas had witnessed over 1,000 aftershocks with magnitude of 4.0 and above on the Richter scale.

Apparently, it was the general public that responded first to the earthquake all across the country as well over 300 relief camps were set up by individuals or groups from among the general public even on the same day, October 8, in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The earthquake exposed incapability of the health sector proving the existing health infrastructure at that time a failure. The earthquake, however, brought a significant change in the lives of millions of people in the affected areas while convinced the concerned government authorities to devise policies to minimise losses in case of like disasters in future. The rehabilitation in one or the other way is still in process in the affected areas.

However, after the earthquake, the health department took serious measures to implement disaster management plans in all teaching hospitals enabling almost every hospital to deal with over 100 to 250 emergency cases in case of a disaster as they claim.

It is important that on October 8, 2005, the hospitals from Rawalpindi to Jhelum to Sialkot and even up to Sargodha received a huge burden of critically injured victims. The three teaching hospitals in town including Benazir Bhutto Hospital, District Headquarters Hospital and Holy Family Hospital received well above 700 earthquake victims just within 24 hours after the earthquake. The influx of victims reaching these hospitals from the worst affected areas did not lower for nearly two months.

The allied hospitals in town provided treatment to majority of earthquake victims with the help of donations from public and NGOs. It was general public and NGOs that donated manpower – doctors, staff nurses, physiotherapists and psycho-sociologists – to rehabilitation equipment, medicines and kitchen services to the hospitals.

The allied hospitals used verandas for over a month to keep victims due to shortage of space and the distribution of meals and various types of foods for victims and their attendants in the hospitals’ area had become a routine scene for more than a month after the earthquake.

People still remember the show of devotion and humanity, the twin cities witness after the earthquake though many believe that it is responsibility of the government to update the existing healthcare infrastructure in town to deal with, God forbid, a situation like that of 2005.