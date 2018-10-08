Marquez wins inaugural Thai MotoGP thriller

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BURIRAM, Thailand: Marc Marquez won a thrilling inaugural Thailand MotoGP Sunday to extend his lead in the championship to 77 points as he goes in pursuit of a fifth premier class title.
Spain’s Marquez edged out Italy’s Andrea Dovizioso at the end of a breathtaking last-lap duel after the pair had swapped the lead several times over the closing stages of a pulsating battle.Honda rider Marquez finished the race in 39min 55.722 sec, just 0.115sec ahead of Dovizioso’s Ducati with Maverick Vinales on a Yamaha third as just 0.270sec separated the top three.
The 25-year-old reigning champion started from pole but lost the lead early on to both Valentino Rossi and then Dovizioso.But the Spaniard fought back towards the end of the 26-lap race as he and Dovizioso went wheel-to-wheel up front in a battle that had the fans on their feet and screaming.
