Mo Farah wins Chicago Marathon men’s title

CHICAGO, Illinois: British athletics star Mo Farah won the Chicago Marathon men’s title on Sunday in an unofficial time of 2hr 5min 11sec, shattering a European record with a spectacular finishing surge.

The world and Olympic 5,000 and 10,000-meter champion became the first British man to capture the event since Paul Evans in 1996.The 35-year-old Somalia-born Briton claimed the biggest victory since he turned his attention to the distance a year ago to defeat Ethiopia’s Mosinet Geremew by 13 seconds with Japan’s Suguru Osako third in 2:05:50.

The former European record of 2:05:48 was set by Norwegian Sondre Nordstad Moen in Fukuoka last December.Farah stayed with the lead pack most of the race. Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei won the women’s title in 2:18:35.