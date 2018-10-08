Dwayne Bravo unlikely for India ODIs

ST JOHN’S, Antigua and Barbuda: Dwayne Bravo doesn’t figure in the list of 25 players told by Cricket West Indies (CWI) to obtain Indian visas for the ODI leg of the ongoing tour, according to a Newsday report.

The squad is yet to be announced, but the West Indies board has begun the process of sorting out the paperwork of potential picks for the series which begins on October 21.Johnny Grave, the CWI chief executive, told Newsday that the timing of the India series forced the board’s hand.

“The reason the [longlist for the] ODI team was picked before Super50 is because players are flying out of the Caribbean on October 10 to be in India by October 12,” Grave said.“There will be a camp in Guwahati before the first ODI game in that city is played.

“The [benefit of the] Super50 now from the selectors’ point of view will be to look at players who aren’t in India and who don’t perform in India to [then] shuffle the pack for [the] Bangladesh [tour].”

Last month it was reported that the Bravo brothers Dwayne and Darren, Kieron Pollard, and Lendl Simmons had all made themselves available for the Super50 Tournament, in a step towards reconciling with the board.

Dwayne Bravo has not played ODIs since 2014.“Bravo’s issue is that he’s playing in an all-rounder spot with Andre Russell, Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell who all did well in CPL, so there is a lot of options for selectors to choose from,” Grave said.“But once he performs in Super50, the door remains open for Dwayne.”