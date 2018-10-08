Tom Curran aims to be an ODI certainty for England

LONDON: England bowler Tom Curran has said that he wants to become a regular member of their One-day International side.

With the World Cup looming, the bowler is desperate to get back into England’s starting XI for the series against Sri Lanka.“I came back from the IPL and picked up a couple of niggles when we were playing Australia,”“That was very frustrating but at the same time you get time to reflect and set goals,” Curran told Sky Sports.

Before his injury-hit season, Curran had enjoyed a run in the one-day side on the tours of Australia and New Zealand, taking a match-winning five-wicket haul against in Perth and becoming a go-to man at the death for Eoin Morgan where he also helped close out a tight victory in Wellington.

“There was that five-wicket haul against Australia which was almost ‘right, you can do it at this level’ - when you make your debut there will be nerves, more about doing it on this stage - now it’s about making it permanent in the side so I’m one of the first bowlers on the team sheet,” he said.