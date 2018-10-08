Inam retains title in Beach Wrestling World Championships

KARACHI: Pakistan’s prolific wrestler Mohammad Inam strongly defended his world title when he upstaged Irakli Mtsituri of Georgia 3-1 in the 90 kilogramme final of the Beach Wrestling World Championships which concluded in the coastal city of Mugla, Turkey, on Sunday.

“Thanks God I got the world title. I am very happy,” Inam told ‘The News’ after his fantastic achievement.“I dedicate my title to those 100 children who train regularly in my dilapidated wrestling arena in Gujranwala. I request the government to establish a well-facilitated academy in Gujranwala so that wrestlers like me could be produced,” he added.

The success enabled the Gujranwala grappler to make it to the 2019 World Beach Games to be held in San Diego, California.Last year the two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist won his first world beach title, beating a grappler from Iran 2-1, also in Turkey.

Inam, who missed Asian Games in Indonesia this summer because of a knee injury, on Saturday took a bright start when he defeated wrestlers from Norway and Portugal on the trot to make it to the round of 16.

On Sunday he outclassed a grappler from Romania 5-0 in the round of 16 before getting the better of a fighter from Ukraine in the quarter-finals 3-0. In the semi-finals he beat a wrestler from Greece 3-0.

Pakistan Wrestling Federation’s (PWF) secretary Arshad Sattar was extremely happy over Inam’s great achievement. “Inam is a great talent and it was expected from him,” Arshad told ‘The News’ from Argentina, where he has gone as a wrestling official with the country’s young wrestler Inayatullah, who is set to feature in the Youth Olympics.

“Inam can even win medal in Olympics. He is an intelligent fighter but I think such a talent is being wasted due to indifference of the government,” Arshad said.“Wrestling is the only game which has given Pakistan a bundle of medals. It’s time government extended full support to this game. We can bring medals from Olympics,” the official said.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has been himself a sportsman. His government should focus on supporting those games in which Pakistan can win medals,” Arshad said. He said that Pakistan direly needed a foreign coach for wrestling. “For the last few years we have been writing to Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for a foreign coach but to no avail. A foreign coach would help us not only train our grapplers in a better way but would also train our coaches who would then be able to polish our young talent,” Arshad said.

He said the government must support wrestling so that the best of the country’s wrestlers could be sent to Olympic qualifiers as Pakistan had a great chance to qualify for the world’s biggest sports event.

“Look we have Inayat here in Argentina who is set to feature in Youth Olympics. He is among the six wrestlers from the world who have qualified for the Youth Olympics in 65kg. This shows we have talent. I am confident that Inayat will win medal in this event,” Arshad said.